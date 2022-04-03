Foo Fighters Break Their Own GRAMMYs Record With 3 Wins One Week After Taylor Hawkins' Death

The Foo Fighters' late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, was honored at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, as the group won three more golden gramophones just a week after Hawkins' tragic death.

The rockers won all three of their 2022 nominations: Best Rock Performance for "Making a Fire," Best Rock Song for "Waiting on a War," and Best Rock Album for Medicine at Midnight during the GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony, ahead of the live show. The Best Rock Album wins extends the Foo Fighters' own record in the category, with five career wins.

Presenter Jimmy Jam accepted the GRAMMYs on the band's behalf, "with prayers to their loved ones."

The Foo Fighters canceled their GRAMMYs appearance, as well as the remainder of their tour dates, following Hawkins' sudden death on March 25, just before a performance in Bogota, Colombia. He was 50 years old.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned," the band said in their statement. "Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. With Love, Foo Fighters."