Foo Fighters Spark Speculation of Possible Announcement 1 Year After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Is new Foo Fighters music on the way? The band got fans talking on Wednesday when they posted a cryptic message on Instagram that seemed to tease an upcoming announcement.

In the post, the words "Are you thinking what I'm thinking?" flashed onscreen as music played. The band, which is comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee, didn't offer any other information.

If new music is set to be released, it'd be the first time the band put out new songs since Taylor Hawkins' death last year. The drummer died in March 2022 at his hotel in Bogotá, Colombia. He was 50.

The latest post comes shortly after Foo Fighters announced a new run of headlining shows this summer, as well as multiple upcoming festival appearances.

At the end of 2022, the rock band took to Twitter to share how they planned to move forward after "the most difficult and tragic year."

"Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life," they wrote in part. "... Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were -- and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward. We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you and we know that when we see you again -- and we will soon -- he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."