Food Network's Katie Lee Gives Birth to First Child

Katie Lee is a mom! The Food Network star has welcomed her first child, she announced on Thursday.

Lee, who revealed she and husband Ryan Biegel were expecting in February, gave birth to a baby girl named Iris. She shared the first photo of the little one on Instagram, posting a pic of herself staring down at her newborn daughter, who was resting on her chest at the hospital.

"Welcome, baby Iris Marion Biegel 💕 9.2.20 💕Our hearts are so full," Lee captioned the snap. Biegel shared the same pic and message on his Instagram, with fans and friends sending their congratulations in the comments.

Earlier this year, Lee opened up about her fertility struggles on Instagram. In a candid post, the 38-year-old wrote that she found it "hurtful" when fans asked her why she wasn't "pregnant yet," saying that it was a reminder that she was having trouble conceiving.

Lee shared that she and Biegel were trying for a baby following a series of complications that included surgery, an infection and shingles. The pair even tried IVF but got "zero healthy embryos."

"Not only is IVF physically exhausting, the emotional toll is unparalleled," she wrote. "We were filled with hope and excitement only to be crushed."

She concluded by writing, "I know a family will happen for us, it is just going to be a different journey than we imagined. We will keep working towards it. Someday we will have our happy new beginning and I pray any of you experiencing the same will have yours too."

