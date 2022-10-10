Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Engaged to Ryan Dawkins

It's wedding season for Clare Crawley! The Bachelorette alum announced via Instagram on Monday that she's engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins.

"He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" Crawley captioned a photo of Dawkins down on one knee. "The easiest YES of my life ❤️"

The proposal occurred outside of Las Vegas at the RiSE Lantern Festival, an art and entertainment event that culminates in the world's largest sky lantern release. Dawkins proposed with the backdrop of a sky full of rising lanterns.

Fans first met Crawley during Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor, where she finished second. She later appeared on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and returned for The Bachelor Winter Games before taking the lead of The Bachelorette season 16. Crawley left the show early when Dale Moss proposed after just four episodes, but officially ended her engagement to him in September 2021. Crawley and Dawkins have been together for the past year.