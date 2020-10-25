Fortune Feimster Marries Jacquelyn Smith in Intimate Malibu Wedding

Congrats to Fortune Feimster and Jacquelyn Smith! The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony over the weekend, Feimster announced on Instagram on Sunday.

"We got married!" the comedian wrote alongside a photo of herself and Smith on their wedding day. "Jax and I decided to forgo the big wedding we planned to have due to the pandemic and decided fairly last minute to do a tiny ceremony on the beach. We’ll celebrate with friends and family in a year when it’s safer to do so."

Feimster and Smith, both 40, announced their engagement in January 2018 after over two years of dating. They married in Malibu, California, on Friday, on the backyard patio of a house they rented, according to People. Their Pomeranian rescue, Biggie, was the ring bearer in the wedding, which was livestreamed over Zoom.

"It was something small. We only had a couple of good friends there. We all had COVID tests. We purposefully kept it small for the reasons of it being during a pandemic," Feimster told People. "We had started [planning] in early March to start to look because it was never going to be a traditional wedding per se. It was going to be more of a celebration, but we were starting to look at venues and stuff, and then COVID hit. So then we were like, 'I guess that big thing is not happening.'"

"We just asked a couple of our close friends we knew had been taking the quarantine and pandemic seriously. We only gave them a week's notice," she added. "We said, 'Would you guys be willing to take COVID tests and keep hunkering down leading up to the day?' And they were like, 'Absolutely.' So yeah, so we felt good about that. We felt like everybody was being super responsible."

See more on stars who have tied the knot amid the pandemic in the video below.