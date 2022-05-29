Founding ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Jo De La Rosa Marries Taran Gray Peirson

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Jo De La Rosa has officially tied the knot! The reality star alum married Taran Gray Peirson last week in a backyard ceremony at an estate in the Palos Verdes area of Los Angeles.

According to PEOPLE, which was first to break the news of the couple's nuptials, the pair exchanged vows in front of an intimate group of family and friends in an outdoor ceremony followed by a reception that was held on the same property.

De La Rosa's RHOC co-stars were on hand to celebrate the big day with Jeana Keough, Alexis Bellino and her fiancé Andy Bohn, in attendance.

The former Real Housewives star met her now-husband on the dating app Hinge during the pandemic in June 2020. The couple became an item before they had met in person, doing long distance for the first few months of their courtship.

Fast-forward to July 2021, Jo and Taran were together and more in love than ever when they announced their engagement. Now, under a year later, they are hitched!

De La Rosa shot to Real Housewives fame in 2006 when she was engaged to Slade Smiley. Season two of the series chronicled the end of her and Slade's engagement in 2007. The reality star then went on to be engaged to businessman Mark Lovette in 2015, however, they separated in 2019.

Now, Jo and Taran, who is a musical theater composer, look happier than ever!