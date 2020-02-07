x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

entertainment-tonight

Fourth of July Fashion Sales You Don’t Want to Miss

Fourth of July Fashion Sales You Don’t Want to Miss

The July sale events have kicked off ahead of the long weekend. Major retailers and brand names are offering deep discounts for July 4th.

Shop markdowns across fashion categories, including clothing, shoes and accessories, for a limited time. This is the time to purchase a dress or a pair of sandals for summer on discount.

Whether it's a sitewide sale or discount on select styles, these July deals are some of the best you'll find this summer. Revolve, Intermix, Alice + Olivia, Bloomingdale's and Ray-Ban are among the fashion favorites participating in the July 4th sale. 

Happy July 4th shopping, and check back as ET Style keeps you updated on the best new markdowns and deep discounts as retailers go live and announce their sales.

Quay's BOGO Sale: sunnies and blue light glasses sitewide through July 5. 

Adidas is letting you save 25% sitewide with the code SUMMER through July 6. 

Banana Republic is offering extra 50% off on sale styles and 40% off on regular-price items.

Gap is offering up to 75% off everything. Plus, take an extra 10% off everything else with the code TREAT through July 5.

Old Navy is letting you save up to 60% off storewide and up to 75% off all clearance. 

Eddie Bauer is taking 50% off your purchase. 

Missguided is taking 60% off everything with an extra 10% off with the code XTRA10 through July 5. 

Solid & Striped is offering 25% off sitewide with the code JULY25. 

Alice + Olivia's end of season sale includes new sale items up to 80% off. 

Revolve is offering up to 50% off select styles through July 4. 

Intermix is taking up to 75% off on new sale styles. Plus, take extra 40% off through July 7. 

Bloomingdale's is offering 30% to 50% off regular-priced select items. Plus, take an extra 50% off on labeled clearance items through July 6. 

Ray-Ban is letting you save up to $50 off polarized sunglasses.

Backcountry is taking up to 40% off on bestselling gear and apparel through July 6. 

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Fourth of July Home Sales You Don’t Want to Miss

Up to 50% Off Designer Sunglasses at the Amazon Summer Sale

Huge Jewelry Deals at the Amazon Sale: Kate Spade, Tory Burch & More