'Framing Britney Spears' Follow-Up Documentary Is Being Released

Britney Spears' story is getting another documentary. On Friday, FX and Hulu announced that they're releasing a follow-up to the Emmy-nominated Framing Britney Spears, which debuted in February.

While the first doc covered Britney's conservatorship battle, the second, titled Controlling Britney Spears, will feature "new allegations from insiders with intimate knowledge of Britney’s daily life inside the conservatorship," per a press release. The sequel is set to debut Friday, Sept. 24 at 10:00 p.m. ET simultaneously on FX and Hulu.

Part of The New York Times Presents series, Controlling Britney Spears will show "intense surveillance apparatus that monitored every move" Britney made, the press release says.

"When Britney spoke publicly about her conservatorship in detail for the first time during a court hearing in June, she said a reason she hadn’t spoken up earlier is she didn’t think people would believe her," Samantha Stark, the film's director, says. "She said she felt abused under the conservatorship and questioned whether the judge thought she was lying."

"Britney’s speech motivated the people in this film to seek us out to share their stories -- at great risk to themselves -- because they felt compelled to back up what Britney was saying with evidence they had or moments they witnessed," she adds.

"Britney’s situation raises a lot of important questions about the conservatorship system at large and whether it is working properly," supervising producer Liz Day says. "We felt that it was in the public interest to examine that."

The news comes shortly after Netflix announced a new doc about the singer, Britney vs. Spears, which will premiere Sept. 28.

"The film weaves a shocking timeline of old and new players, secret rendezvous and Britney’s behind the scenes fight for her own autonomy," the streaming service said in a press release. "Text messages and a voicemail as well as new interviews with key players make clear what Britney herself has attested: the full story has yet to be told."

Amid the films, there have been legal updates in Britney's 13-year-long conservatorship battle. On Sept. 22, Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, asked the court to remove Jamie Spears as conservator immediately.

The singer first requested her father's removal as conservator in August, and asked that Jason Rubin be named to the role instead. Shortly thereafter, Jamie said that he was willing to step down from the role "when the time is right." The next month, Jamie filed court documents to end Britney's conservatorship entirely.

Britney's latest docs requested that, while the court continues to consider completely terminating the conservatorship, it remove Jamie as conservator, and temporarily replace him until "the conservatorship is completely and inevitably terminated this fall."

Instead of having Jason Rubin temporarily move into the role, though, the singer's latest docs requested that John Zabel be named the temporary conservator.

The next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 29.