Frank Bielec, 'Trading Spaces' Designer, Dead at 72

Frank Bielec, the Trading Spacesdesigner, died on Friday. He was 72.

Bielec died from complications from a heart attack, his former co-star and fellow designer, Vern Yip, confirmed the sad news on his social media.

"Lovely Frank Bielec passed away today from complications following a heart attack. I’m so, so saddened," Yip wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the two. "Unbelievably funny, wise, nice, and talented, Frank always lent the right perspective, and needed levity, to every situation."

Yip thanked his late friend for "always being kind to me," adding that he will miss him and that the "world is darker, and much less colorful today, without you in it."

Bielec is survived by his wife Judy, their son Matt and grandchildren, Mason and Ava.

Bielec was on the beloved TLC design series since it premiered in 2000 until 2008. TLC briefly revived Trading Spaces in 2018 for two new seasons, with the designer making a brief appearance.

Just last month, Bielec reunited via Zoom with his Trading Spaces family, which included Yip Paige Davis, Ty Pennington, Carter Oosterhouse, Genevieve Gorder, Doug Wilson, Laurie Smith, Andy Obeck, Rob Marish and Randall Tang, to celebrate Hildi Santo-Tomas’ 59th birthday.

“We’ve been in this together since day one," wrote Pennington on his Instagram.

Following the news of his death, Pennington penned a heartfelt note dedicated to his late friend.

"Saying Goodbye to Frank Bielec was the hardest part of my time on #tradingspaces For so many reasons," he began. "Frank made everyone smile, he was the glue that held our show together. His quick wit, amazing comments , expressions and laughter made us want to work with him everyday."

Gorder also wrote about how they lost a "unicorn and we lost our rock."

