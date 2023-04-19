Frank Ocean Drops Out of Headlining Coachella Weekend 2 Following Performance Backlash

Frank Ocean is no longer set to headline the second weekend of Coachella after a divisive and poorly received performance last Sunday.

A rep for the singer released a statement to ET confirming, "Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella."

"After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity."

The rep's statement said that, "on doctor’s advice," Ocean will not perform again "due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg."

The statement included remarks from Ocean himself, who commented on his first weekend set, sharing, "It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon."

In the wake of Ocean's decision to withdraw from the festival, the stage will instead go to Blink-182, according to Variety, who were the first to report.

After he was originally set to headline the music festival in 2020 -- before the pandemic shut down the festival -- Ocean returned to Indio, California, on Sunday to headline the first weekend of this year's star-studded music festival. The performance was the singer's first in six years since 2017's Flow Festival in Finland.

When it came time for his performance, fans became irate when not only was it announced that his set would not be included in YouTube's livestream from the festival, but signs placed around the venue declared that no Frank Ocean merchandise would be available for purchase at the festival.

Then, the performance itself didn't begin for nearly one hour after Ocean was set to start, and was cut abruptly short due to the local curfew enforcement.

ET has reached out to reps for both Coachella and Blink-182 for comment.