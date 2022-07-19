Frankie Jonas Admits He Was Star Struck When First Meeting Brother Joe Jonas' Wife Sophie Turner

Frankie Jonas grew up with three of the most famous boy banders of the '00s, but even that didn't stop him from getting star-struck when meeting someone just as famous -- his now sister-in-law, Sophie Turner. The youngest brother of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas recalled his first meeting with Joe’s wife during a July 15 podcast interview with Chicks in the Office.

"Honestly, the most star struck I've ever been was showing up at this airport and then, on this plane with my family is Sansa Stark," the 21-year-old game show host shared, referring to Turner’s super popular character on HBO’s Game of Thrones. "And I'm like, ‘Uhhhh!'"

“I, like, twiddled my thumbs the whole flight and I was just trying to think of something to say to her," Frankie added. “I could not [speak] for like 24 hours; I didn't talk to Sophie because I was too afraid because she was so cool."

While that initial meeting took place around Thanksgiving 2016 shortly after Joe and Sophie started dating, the couple went on to become husband and wife in 2019. Frankie said that it’s “nuts” that the 26-year-old actress is now his sister.

Joe and Sophie — who are parents to almost 2-year-old daughter Willa — recently welcomed their second child, another baby girl, earlier this month.

Following news of the newborn’s arrival, Joe reflected on his love story with Sophie in a video posted to Instagram on Friday.

"Started from the bottom now we’re here," he wrote. "I want to see your ❤️ story."

While the couple is notoriously private when it comes to their personal life, Sophie gushed over motherhood during an interview for ELLE UK's June issue, where she also confirmed her second pregnancy.

"It's what life is about for me -- raising the next generation," she said at the time. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Sophie also explained why privacy is so important to her and Joe.

"Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it's for the right reason and makes sense for our careers," she said. "You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It's not that cool. And my daughter never asked for any of this. I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It's not something I want her to deal with unless she says, 'This is what I want to do.' We're quite strict about that."