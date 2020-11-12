Freddie Prinze Jr. Reacts to 'She's All That' Reboot (Exclusive)

There's a She's All That reboot in the works and Freddie Prinze Jr. is all about it.

The 44-year-old actor starred in the 1999 teen rom-com, alongside Rachael Leigh Cook, as Zach Siler, a high school hotshot who -- after he gets dumped by his cheerleader girlfriend -- makes a bet that he can turn nerdy Laney Boggs into the next prom queen.

Fast-forward 21 years and a gender-swapped version, titled He's All That, is currently in the works with Addison Rae. The Tiktoker stars in the film as a popular social media influencer who makes over a nerdy classmate (played by Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan) after being dumped by her boyfriend.

So what are Prinze Jr.'s thoughts on the upcoming remake? He's a fan, but unfortunately don't expect to see him make a cameo.

"I am not a part of it but I have friends who are a part of it," Prinze Jr. tells ET while chatting about his partnership with Kelley Blue Book. "My friend, Mark Waters, who directed me in The House of Yes [and Head Over Heels], he's directing the movie and he's a wonderful director who is able to get really, really strong performances."

The actor notes that for the 1997 film House of Yes, he was "such a young, naive actor" and Waters "helped me so, so much. He also directed Mean Girls with Lindsay Lohan. He really just pulls beautiful performances out of people. So I believe in him a ton."

Prince Jr. adds that he's "aware" of the She's All That remake and talked to Waters about it.

"I think it's good that they're remaking it. People forget, I saw on social media somebody wrote, 'How dare they remake She's All That?' I'm like, man, it's good with me. We were a remake of a remake of a play!" Prinze Jr. explains. "We were good with it and we gotta be good with it, too. Every generation should have their version of art that they connect to. I hope people aren't angry about it because if you want to go see it, cool. If you don't, cool."

"But it's for the next generation and we should be excited for that, that a story had that much of an impact that this business thinks they can make money on it again," he continues. "Because at the end of the day it's show business, and we both know which one of those two words is bigger."

ET was on the set of the original film, where a young Prinze Jr. raved about his dazzling co-star.

"It's hard to make Rachael look bad," he said at the time. "It's not that big of a makeover but it's as good as they can do... she's beautiful, not hard to act with her at all."

The actor also had his now-wife Sarah Michelle Gellar make a cameo in the rom-com. At the time they were just friends, but the two have been happily married since 2002 and have two kids; daughter Charlotte and son Rocky.

Gellar recently revealed that her kids are watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer for the first time. Prinze Jr. has previously stated that he's never watched the series aside from a couple of episodes. So is he now having family TV nights with his children and watching the vampire slayer in her element?

"I haven't seen an episode [with them]. I wasn't the demographic for the show when it came out. I'm 44 now, I'm not the demo for it now," he confesses. "I'm more of a video game player than a TV watcher, unless it's live TV…[But] just so we're clear, I've only seen like two or three of my movies."

