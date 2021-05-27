'Friends' Reunion: Lady Gaga Has the Ultimate Fangirl Moment, Singing 'Smelly Cat' With Lisa Kudrow

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for Friends: The Reunion. Turn back now if you don't want to know what they were feeding Smelly Cat!

Mother Monster, meet Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock!

Friends: The Reunion features tons of thrilling moments and behind-the-scenes tidbits for die-hard fans of the show -- including appearances from some very special celebrity guest stars.

A-listers like David Beckham, Reese Witherspoon and Kit Harington take a moment during the special to share their favorite episodes and lasting memories from the iconic sitcom, but perhaps no guest star moment is more amazing than seeing Lady Gaga sing a duet of "Smelly Cat" with Lisa Kudrow herself!

Starting solo, Kudrow gets herself into character as Phoebe Buffay, and performs a pitch-perfect verse and chorus of the iconic ode to an odorous feline -- before she's interrupted by the very special guest.

"It’s so weird 'cause I was walking down the street and I just happen to have my guitar," Gaga says, stepping onto the Central Perk set.

"It’s one of my favorite songs," she adds, as Kudrow beams. "You mind if I take 'Smelly Cat' for a spin?"

"Oh please! That would be great!" Kudrow replies.

The crowd goes wild as Gaga belts out the infamous tune, and then she and Kudrow perform it again -- with the help of a gospel choir!

"That was so great," Kudrow says after the epic performance, going back in character to mumble, "I still think it’s better when it’s just me."

The pair shares a laugh, before Gaga opens up with a more serious fangirl moment.

"Can I just say something? Thank you so much for being the person for all of us on Friends that -- I don’t know if this is the right way to say it -- but the different one, or the one that was really herself," she tells the actress.

"Thank you," Kudrow replies, "and thanks for carrying it along."

Ben Winston, who directed the special, told Variety this week that the Gaga-Buffay duet was a match made in a very eccentric part of heaven.

"I said to Lisa, 'Would you be prepared to sing it?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, that would be fun,'" he recalled of how it all came together. "We went through a few names, and we both agreed that Gaga, if we could get her, would be the ultimate one because she associates with and feels close to Phoebe in so many ways, as Gaga says on the show. That was a really beautiful moment. And Lady Gaga jumped at the chance to do it."

Friends: The Reunion is streaming now on HBO Max. See more in the video below.