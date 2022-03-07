Gabby Barrett Describes Finally Meeting Her ACMs Co-Host Dolly Parton (Exclusive)

Gabby Barrett says meeting her 2022 ACMs co-host, the legendary Dolly Parton, couldn't have gone better. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the singer on Monday at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, and she revealed that she met Parton on Sunday night.

Barrett and Parton, alongside Jimmie Allen, are making history as ACM Awards hosts this year. Parton is the oldest ACM host in the show's history at age 76 and Gabby is the youngest at 22. Barrett says meeting Parton was every bit as amazing as she expected.

"She was wonderful, of course," Barrett tells ET. "She was like, 'Oh, it's you!' When I stood next to her to practice and rehearse, I gave her a hug. I'm like, 'Am I hugging her too tight? Am I not hugging her tight enough?,' just thinking of all these things. It went really good, she's very sweet, very kind. She made me fee very comfortable so I'm thankful for that."

It's a big night for Barrett. Not only is she hosting the show, but she's also a performer, and she's nominated for Female Artist of the Year. Barrett talked to ET about having her husband there for support, Cade Foehner.

"It's the best, that's my, you know, my other half, my comfort, familiarity in places that aren't familiar," she says. "Even on stage too, that's really helpful for times when I'm really nervous, or even today, the opening number, he'll be there on stage with me and it's just, it means more than words to have him with me."

