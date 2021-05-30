Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade 'So Proud' as Daughter Zaya Turns 14

Happy birthday, Zaya Wade! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade celebrated the teen's 14th birthday on Saturday.

"Happy Birthday @zayawade ❤⭐❤ 14!!!! 🎂🎁🎈💥💥💥," Union captioned a shot of Zaya striking a fierce pose in front of a white background. Zaya poses in a striped two-piece sweater ensemble in the pic, accessorizing her look with a cute flower necklace.

"We ❤ you so much and we are so proud of you!" the actress added. "Keep shining my 🖤."

Fans and friends took to the comments to send Zaya birthday wishes.

In addition to Zaya, Wade is also dad to 19-year-old son Zaire and 7-year-old son Xavier. The former NBA star and Union are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Kaavia.

In a recent interview with ET, Wade and Union opened up about pushing their kids to be their "authentic selves."

"We're very proud, and I think what we're most proud of is what we're trying to do with them. You know, we try to push with them, we try to push [them to be] their authentic selves," Wade shared. "We're not trying to make them wear a mask or be someone that they're not... we've done that since Zaya was three years old and we'll continue now that Kaavia is two years old."

"We really try to push them to understand that in this house, in this yard, these gates, there's freedom in here," he continued. "Because life is hard enough, you know? And we understand that, so it's our job, inside of our home, to [make sure] they feel loved, that they feel seen, that they feel heard, and they feel they can be themselves."

