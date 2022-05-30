Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Throw Zaya Wade a Camping-Themed 15th Birthday Party!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are bringing the great outdoors to their backyard! The celeb parents went all out for daughter Zaya Wade's 15th birthday, and turned their yard into "Camp Zaya."

Union took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of the elaborate transformation, which showed off the full, high-class glamping-style set-up the parents put up in their lush backyard.

The decorations included some gorgeous minimalist teepee structures, a huge white tent, Adirondack chairs and wooden loungers, string lights and a wooden wall with Zaya's name spelled out in lights.

"HAPPY 15th BIRTHDAY @zayawade 🎉🎂🥳😘🎈We all love you sooooooo much and you make us proud every single day!" the proud mom captioned the post. "You are such a gift and a blessing in all our lives ❤️💙💜🌈 #CampZaya."

The video also showed the family signing "Happy Birthday" to Zaya, before posing in front of the wall featuring her name.

At the end of the clip, Zaya is about to be tossed into the giant family pool by her brother, Zaire, and her dad as part of the birthday celebration, but deftly manages to get away and run off laughing.

Zaire, 20, commented on Union's post writing, "Still don’t know how you got outta that pool toss @zayawade."

Zaya shared a special message as well, posting a pair of photos of her posing in a black and white Stella McCartney dress by the pool. She captioned the post, "15 🥳 thank you to everyone who made my birthday yesterday so special 💛."