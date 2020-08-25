Gabrielle Union and Kirsten Dunst Pitch Ideas for a 'Bring It On' Sequel During 20th Anniversary Reunion

Gabrielle Union and Kirsten Dunst are looking back at their time on the set of Bring It On.

In honor of the film's 20th anniversary, the actresses (who portrayed East Compton Clovers cheer captain Isis and Rancho Carne Toros captain Torrance Shipman, respectively) reunited for a prerecorded Zoom call with director Peyton Reed and writer Jessica Bendinger. During the candid chat, the ladies at one point pitched some ideas for a potential Bring It On sequel... and we're totally here for them!

"The impact, 20 years later, that this movie had and continues to have, that's awesome," Union raved. "So whatever that we may one day come up with, I mean, Kirsten, maybe we're like co-heads of the PTA. I don't know."

"Or we run a cheer school like Cheer," added Dunst, referencing the Netflix documentary about the championship-winning cheerleading team at Navarro College. "Who knows."

Union then asked if they would be the ones who get to decide who gets to be on the mat, like Navarro's head cheer coach, Monica Aldama.

"Yeah!" Dunst shared. "I feel like it'd be fun if we -- I mean, it has to be a competition against somebody now."

Bring It On originally premiered Aug. 25, 2000. The film also starred Jesse Bradford, Eliza Dushku, Natina Reed and Lindsay Sloane. Hear more from the cast in the video below!