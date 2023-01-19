Gabrielle Union Developing a 'Bring It On' Sequel About the Clovers (Exclusive)

Over 20 years after Bring It On debuted in theaters, Gabrielle Union reveals to ET's Denny Directo that she is working on a new sequel. "We've been developing a sequel that centers on the [Clovers]," she says, referring to the East Compton cheerleading squad her character, Isis, is the captain of in the original film. "We are working on it."

The confirmation comes after Union first made headlines last August, when she tweeted about the film's 22nd anniversary. "Hmmm, so Isis might have a teenager," she wrote, sparking sequel rumors and even getting Chloe Bailey to respond that she wants to "be a part" of it.

A month later, Union said she had been "hearing some really great takes from some big-name writers."

"Imagine if her daughter was, you know, a high stepper from Jackson State, Hawthorne State or Hampton. There's so many forms of cheerleading that we don't get to celebrate," Union offered at the time. "The possibilities are endless."

Now, Union says that Isis doesn't necessarily have to have a daughter. "I mean, I could have a son, a daughter. I could have a non-binary child. Anything's possible," she muses, joking that in real life, "I'm already Mama June on the sidelines."

Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔😳🤷🏾‍♀️🙏🏾 #BringItOn https://t.co/7xEAVmrSwc — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 25, 2022

Union's comments about a direct sequel to Bring It On about the Clovers comes ahead of Truth Be Told's return to Apple TV+ with season 3. She joins the crime series as Eva, a high school principal who helps Poppy (Octavia Spencer) in her podcast investigation into the disappearance of several young girls and the lack of mainstream media surrounding their cases.

"When I read this script, I was triggered," Union says of season 3, noting that because of her own history as a sexual assault survivor, "I bring a real experience of a Black teen in the area, surviving this type of violence."

Not only that, but as a mother of two daughters, she understands the fear that comes with them growing up and being out of the house more and more often. "We are very nervous every time they leave the house. It's like, are they gonna come back? Or, how are they gonna come back? These are things you can only think about," Union explains.

"So, this part, for us, is equally important so people can not only watch the show but we can expand this conversation and try to protect as many of our kids and try to prioritize the marginalized folks," she offers.

Apple TV+

Echoing that sentiment, Spencer adds that "there's nothing more terrifying than the thought of a loved one being missing. And then, if you're a person of color, how much help are you going to get from the media? How much help are you going to get from the police departments that are there to protect and serve?"

"There's a disparity and we know there's a disparity. So, this season shows the anguish families go through," Spencer continues, stressing how this series moves beyond big murder mysteries to something with more resonance. "For me, it was just about dealing with something more relevant and that we see so much of."

Truth Be Told season 3 premieres Jan. 20 on Apple TV+. New episodes will debut weekly, every Friday through March 24.