'Game of Thrones' Alum Kit Harington Returning to HBO With New Role on 'Industry'

Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington is returning to HBO. The 36-year-old actor has been added to the cast of the hit British finance drama, Industry, for season 3 as Henry Muck, the CEO and founder of green tech energy company Lumi.

The news of his addition comes as the series, created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, prepares for its return following two acclaimed seasons.

In season 1, audiences got an inside look at the blackbox of high finance through the eyes of young new bankers trying to forge their own paths in the pressure-filled world at the London-based international bank, Pierpoint & Co.

Season 2, meanwhile, continued to follow Harper (Myha'la Herrold, Bodies Bodies Bodies), Yasmin (Marisa Abela, Back to Black) and Robert (Harry Lawtey, Joker: Folie à Deux) as the former graduates must step it up under a new U.S. management that brings a fiery energy to the already intense environment at the Pierpoint offices.

With production set to begin this month in the U.K., season 3 will see Pierpoint taking a huge bet on ethical investing as the company navigates the splashy IPO of Lumi, which is set to go public, in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government.

Industry marks Harington's latest TV role following his turn as a billionaire CEO in the Apple TV+ climate change drama, Extrapolations, which premiered in March. Both parts come after he spent eight seasons playing Jon Snow on Game of Thrones.

Just three years after Game of Thrones ended in 2019, it's been reported that Harington is set to reprise his fan-favorite role in a new spin-off set after the events of the original series.

While author George R.R. Martin has confirmed the new installment in the franchise is in development, Harington said his "lips are sealed" when asked about it by ET. As the actor responded, "I can't say if it even exists."