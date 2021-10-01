Garcelle Beauvais 'On the Fence' About Returning to 'RHOBH' for Season 12 (Exclusive)

Garcelle Beauvais might be handing in her diamond after season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finishes airing. "I'm on the fence," the actress admits to ET's Lauren Zima, speaking at Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime event in Beverly Hills on Thursday. She adds a quick, sing-songy sigh soon after. "You are like truth serum!"

The confession comes just weeks after Garcelle and her co-stars filmed the season 11 reunion, which host (and franchise executive producer) Andy Cohen revealed will air in four parts -- a first for the Los Angeles-based offshoot of the franchise, but not unprecedented for the brand. The Real Housewives of Atlanta had a four-part reunion in season 9.

"Four parts!" Garcelle exclaims. "I was shocked, too. I mean, it was a long-a** -- oops! A long day! Long day. ... You know, Andy Cohen really went in, and I know some people on social media were saying, 'Is he going to be too soft?' I really feel like he asked the questions that people want to know from all of us, especially though from Erika. There were a lot."



Erika is, of course, Erika Jayne, whose divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi, and their various legal woes -- including allegations of millions of dollars stolen from the widows and orphans of a plane crash settlement -- have taken center stage on the current season of RHOBH. Erika has shared a lot with her co-stars on camera, but much of it has been confusing to them, including two stories she's told about very similar car crashes. One involving Tom, another her son. Garcelle says the questions she had about those tales are what she wanted addressed the most at reunion day. She's mum on whether she got answers, though.

"I need a lawyer right now," she cracks, going on to admit that she was "surprised by different emotions" at the day-long taping.

"There's a lot of different emotions," she reiterates.

It's likely Garcelle faced some pointed questions of her own on the reunion couch. On the latest episode of the show, some fans believed she was being shady toward Erika by saying, "Never have I ever stolen anything" during a round of the go-to party game. Garcelle says it wasn't meant to be shady, and denies speculation producers pushed her to make the comment.

"No, not at all. Not at all. The producers had nothing to do with that. We sat down -- you have to remember, we're liquored up most of the time, right?" she explains. "So all kinds of stuff happens. But that was truly like, 'Let's play a game!' And I'm never the one to say, 'Let's play a game.'"

Lisa Rinna is the Housewife who often initiates games. In a sneak peek at the season finale, airing next week, Garcelle pulls Lisa aside to tell her she needs to see Lisa reach out to Denise Richards in order to move forward with her own friendship with the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem star. Denise exited the show after a tense season 10, on which the cast repeatedly pressed her about whether she and former 'Wife Brandi Glanville had an intimate relationship. Lisa has since apologized publicly for how she handled the Denise situation, but it's unclear if a personal apology ever made it to Denise. Garcelle has hinted previously that Denise would return to the show if Lisa were off of it.

"Oh, I would love that," Garcelle tells ET of a Denise return. "But I haven't heard anything."

Garcelle recently stirred up some casting drama of her own, suggesting in an interview that she'd like to see Lisa Vanderpump return to RHOBH, even though they never appeared on the series at the same time. LVP has since said she'd be down for it, if they got rid of all the women she appeared on the show with (including Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley) and rebuilt the cast around herself, Garcelle and Sutton Stracke.

"She did? Wow," Garcelle remarks, before adding, "I am not in casting. Don't get me in trouble! She can do whatever she wants, I'll say that."

As she wraps up this season of Housewives (and maybe the chapter itself), Garcelle is focusing on the crisis in her home country of Haiti. Refugees have fled the island nation, seeking help in the United States and other countries after yet another earthquake devastated the Caribbean nation.

"I want people to know that we need help, Haiti needs help," Garcelle pleads. "I am donating, I am getting people to donate, I'm also talking to people in Haiti and sending supplies as much as we can. I mean, it's really, really important -- and I'm part of Angels for Humanity, if anybody wants to donate there. We have a big event in Miami at the end of October and we take all those resources and we buy gifts and we feed children and it's important, it's really dire."

It's a message that aligns with what Garcelle says is important to remember about any success in life: "It takes a village."

"I don't do anything by myself," she shares. "I have people who support me, I have other women who have paved the way so that I can be here [in this industry], and I think those are the things we have to celebrate. We have to celebrate each other."

Those comments come not long after the The Real co-host got candid on Real Housewives, tearing up while explaining to her co-stars the private struggle of never feeling like she fits in, and having to fight for everything she has. When asked her advice for young women who may feel the same, Garcelle lets out a, "Whoo!"

"Stay strong to who you are," she says. "Know your truth, you know? Be kind. I think kind is a lost emotion, or a lost art. Being kind is everything."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.