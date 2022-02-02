'Gaslit' Stars Julia Roberts and Sean Penn Are Unrecognizable in First Teaser for Watergate Drama

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn are nearly unrecognizable as Arkansan socialite Martha Mitchell and her husband, Attorney General John Mitchell, in Gaslit. Starz debuted the first teaser and images for the limited series ahead of its April debut, giving audiences their first look at the untold stories and forgotten characters of the Watergate scandal.

“Gaslit is the Watergate story you’ve never heard before. At the center of the show is Martha Mitchell, an unlikely whistleblower who is the first person to bust the whole scandal wide open and ultimately becomes the subject of a vicious White House smear campaign enacted in part by her own beloved husband, Attorney General John Mitchell,” said Robbie Pickering, creator, executive producer and showrunner of the series, which chronicles the 1972 political scandal that ultimately brought down President Richard Nixon, who was forced to resign.

He added, “We also feature John Dean, a hotshot administration lawyer dragged into the coverup and thrust into the spotlight with his acerbic, whip-smart wife, Mo.” Those two characters are portrayed by Dan Stevens and Betty Gilpin, respectively.

“The goal in making this project has always been to bring a real humanity to this subject, which yields a far richer and more relatable story than the standard male-driven political dramas about the period,” Pickering said.

Gaslit, which was adapted from the first season of the Slate podcast, Slow Burn, also stars Shea Whigham as FBI agent G. Gordon Liddy and Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell as well as Allison Tolman, Chris Messina, Hamish Linklater, Nat Faxon, Patton Oswalt and others in various supporting roles.

“I can’t wait for viewers to experience the extraordinary performances in this remarkable ensemble, led by Julia Roberts, brought to life in this thrilling, stranger-than-fiction tale of marriage, love, betrayal, and ultimately, hope,” Pickering said.

Gaslit premieres Sunday, April 24 on Starz.