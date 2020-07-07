Gavin Rossdale Describes Gwen Stefani Divorce As His Most Embarrassing Moment

Gavin Rossdale counts his divorce from Gwen Stefani as his most embarrassing moment. In a Q&A with The Guardian, the 54-year-old singer opens up about "the gross and lopsided specter of the crumbling of my marriage."

Stefani filed for divorce from Rossdale in 2015 citing irreconcilable differences. The couple was married 13 years and had three children, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6. Once their divorce went public, rumors started swirling that Rossdale allegedly cheated on Stefani with their nanny, Mindy Mann.

In a 2016 interview with Glamour, Stefani admitted that she was also embarrassed by her divorce from Rossdale.

"I don't think you'll talk to one person who didn't make it in a marriage who's not gonna feel that way. The intention of being married is the vow, right? You want to put everything into it to make it a success," she said. "... [Marriage] was the one thing I didn't want to fail at. People can say whatever they want to about me, and I don't get too affected. But I didn't want them to think I was a failure. There's nothing weird about how I felt."

Despite their split, Rossdale tells The Guardian that he's learned it's important not to dwell on the past.

"Life is just a series of chapters, and it’s essential to try not to bring older chapters into new chapters," he explains.

Now, years after their divorce, Rossdale says his children are what make him the happiest. In addition to his three sons with Stefani, Rossdale has a 31-year-old daughter, Daisy Lowe, from a previous relationship.

"When I had all four kids -- Daisy, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo -- staying with me on my birthday it was magical," he says.

Rossdale shared a snap from that time with his kids last October, gushing that he was in "heaven" and "grateful for these four miracles."

