Gavin Rossdale's Daughter Daisy Lowe Is Pregnant With First Child

Gavin Rossdale is going to be a grandfather! On Wednesday, the Bush frontman’s oldest child, and only daughter, Daisy Lowe, announced that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Jordan Saul.

“I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan & I are having a baby,” Lowe, 33, wrote on Instagram. “We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness. I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you ♥️♥️♥️.”

Next to the announcement was a picture of Lowe posing for the camera as she holds her baby bump. The following slide was a picture from the ultrasound. Rossdale took to the comments to celebrate with three red heart emojis.

“Amazing news. What a lucky kid!!” Luke Evans wrote.

Lowe’s fiancé shared the news with his followers, writing, “Baby On board 🖤👶🏽,” next to a picture of the sonogram.

The couple’s little bundle will be Rossdale’s first grandchild. The rocker is also the father of Kingston,16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Gwen Stefani.

Lowe and Saul’s news comes after they announced they were engaged. Last month, Lowe posted a picture of her and her man sharing a kiss alongside the announcement. “We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM!!!,” she wrote. “I said f**k yes… i am officially your fiancé & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be ♥️💍♥️.”

Saul shared the news on his respective social media account. “she said yes! @daisylowe your stuck with me now 🖤💍🖤💍.”