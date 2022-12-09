Gayle King Weighs In on 'Messy' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Romance Scandal

The 67-year-old CBS Mornings co-host weighed in on the romance during her Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Host Andy Cohen brought up the subject, and almost immediately King made it known that, of all the questions he was going to ask, she was hoping that subject wouldn't be one he would bring up.

Undeterred, Cohen eased King and told her he didn't really want specifics, but more of a macro view of the situation. For example, he wanted to know if when King sees all hell breaking loose at other morning shows, does she thank her lucky stars it's not her show. She played it coy, before offering her feelings on the Holmes and Robach situation.

"I mean, I look at the situation and I do say it's very interesting what's happening over there," King said. "It's just gotten very messy and very sloppy. I do think that. You know, because in the beginning I actually thought ... listen, good on Good Morning America. They're saying that they're not taking them off the air, two consenting adults. But then the more you read, it's just very messy."

King said the situation is particularly messy for those close to Holmes and Robach.

CBS Mornings co-host @GayleKing shares her thoughts on the romantic revelations at Good Morning America. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/YaFFK5Otu0 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) December 9, 2022

"To me, it's a sad situation because you've got kids involved, you've got families involved and I keep thinking about that," she added. "I'm very concerned about that."

Meanwhile, CNN anchor Don Lemon also weighed in on the drama surrounding Holmes, his friend and former colleague, telling ET he has "nothing but love" for Holmes.

"I'll say this. I know T.J., I worked with T.J. at CNN, so I have nothing but love for him and I hope that he's OK," Lemon said. "I don't know about their situation, I'm not privy enough, but I just like to offer people love and support and I hope that they're OK and hope that they continue to prosper."

The comments came before it was revealed Holmes actually had a third affair with a former GMA colleague. Two sources told ET that, in addition to Robach and having an affair with a producer who left the morning show in 2017, Holmes was also romantic with a third woman who no longer works at the network.

ABC has since sidelined Holmes and Robach as GMA3 co-anchors, and multiple sources tell ET that the network is conducting a review to see if the pair violated any company policies, specifically the company's morality clause.

The network is also investigating whether Holmes' alleged relationships with other ABC employees violated policies about relationships between bosses and subordinates.