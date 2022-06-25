'General Hospital' Cast on How They're Supporting Jack and Kristina Wagner After Son's Death (Exclusive)

The cast of General Hospital is one big family, and that status was cemented once again after fellow co-stars Jack and Kristina Wagner lost their son, Harrison.

Several of the cast members walked down the red carpet ahead of the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards and opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about how they've all come together to support the Wagners during the most difficult period in their lives. The Wagners were not in attendance at the Pasadena Civic Center, but their presence was felt with the cast's outpouring support.

Kelly Monaco, who portrays Sam McCall on the long-running ABC soap, tells ET she knows exactly what they're going through due to a tragedy last year.

"I had a similar experience in November with my best friend and the GH cast was amazing," Monaco said. "It's a family, and the same grace has been extended to Kristina and Jack. I have chills talking about it. My heart goes out to them because I know exactly what they're feeling. It's tragic. And I hope more people are aware of the epidemic that's going -- that's been going on -- for decades."

Jack Wagner/Instagram

Harrison, died earlier this month. He was 27. Shortly after the news broke, the Wagners announced they set up a fund in honor of Harrison. Along with the announcement of the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund, Jack and Kristina shared the cause of his death.

“The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of their son Harrison Wagner. Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply,” the description on the site reads.

“We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

In addition, the site shares that all funds donated will go towards helping young men pay rent, or a portion of their rent who could not otherwise afford care at the New Life House, which is a recovery community.

Harrison Wagner/Instagram

Cynthia Watros added, "There's no way to lessen the pain but just be there when they need us."

And the GH family has done exactly that.

Laura Wright tells ET the Wagners haven't returned to work yet but assures them "we will be there with open arms." Kelly Thiebaud said the General Hospital family attended the funeral, and Nancy Lee Grahn says she's been in contact with Kristina since the tragedy.

"She is remarkably strong and she's an exemplary mother," said Grahn, who inked "Reproductive Freedom" on her chest in blue ink and carried a handbag with "Bans Off Our Bodies" emblazoned on it in wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "It was a very challenging to have a son that has an addiction. That is a disease. They both handle it every well, but Kristina I admire her very much and she’s doing really well, under the circumstances. Very strong."

Harrison Wagner/Instagram

Days after Harrison died, his on-off girlfriend, Sophie Bui, paid tribute to him in an emotional Instagram post. "Here’s a love letter to babe. I’m so broken hearted. We had plans this Friday and you called to apologize. Seven years, on and off, round and round we loved each other. For better or for worse. In sickness and in health," Sophia wrote. "Sorry, I missed yr calls in the middle of the night these last few days. I miss sleeping in yr pola bear arms, curled up. I miss sending you silly animal videos. I miss you sending gorgeous songs that made me cry,” she wrote.

"I was never alone in this world with you," she continued. "You were the balm that soothed my soul. You were my guy. I hope I was that comfort for you. I will always be yr babe. I will always choose to love you in this world and in any other life."

Harrison’s older brother, Peter, also shared a message dedicated to him, on his Instagram -- along with a series of throwback photos.