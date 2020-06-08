George and Amal Clooney Donate $100,000 for Beirut Relief After Massive Explosion

George Clooney and his wife, Amal (who is a native of Beirut), are helping the people of Lebanon following the mass-scale explosion that erupted in the capital city earlier this week.

ET has learned that the Hollywood power couple have donated a total of $100,000, divided equally among three charitable organizations, to help assist in relief efforts. CBS News reports the explosion resulted in at least 137 deaths in the area, with a race to rescue survivors.

"We’re both deeply concerned for the people of Beirut and the devastation they've faced in the last few days," George and Amal shared in a statement to ET. "Three charitable organizations we've found are providing essential relief on the ground: the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, and Baytna Baytak. We will be donating these three [organizations] 100,000 dollars and hope that others will help in any way they can."

The news comes just a few months after the Clooneys donated over $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts. ET reported at the time that the two donated to six different groups, all dealing with different elements of the global pandemic, with the Motion Picture & Television Fund, the SAG-AFTRA Fund and the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles each receiving $250,000.

They also donated $300,000 to a trio of international charitable organizations, including the National Health Service in the U.K., the Lombardo Italy Region, which supports hospitals in Italy, and the Lebanese Food Bank.

Hear more on the Clooneys in the video below.