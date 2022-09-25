George Clooney on 'Magical' Wife Amal and Long-Lasting Julia Roberts Friendship (Exclusive)

Still going strong! George Clooney will soon be celebrating his eighth wedding anniversary with his wife, Amal Clooney, and the handsome filmmaker and movie star is singing her praises.

The happy couple walked the carpet at the History Talks 2022 event in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, and the Oscar winner spoke with ET's Deidre Behar at the star-studded lecture gala and reflected on his happy marriage and forthcoming anniversary.

"Eight years! And they said it wouldn't last," George declared with a laugh. "Everything about my wife is sort of magical, as I think everybody has come to realize as they see her and hear her and hear what she stands for."

"There's just not a downside to her," he added, with an adoring smile.

The pair tied the knot in a gorgeous Italian wedding on Sept. 27, 2014, and now also share 5-year-old twins -- Ella and Alexander.

When asked about what moral code and life lessons he and his wife hope to instill in their children, George said, "The same thing I think everybody wants to instill in their kids, really."

"Which is to pay attention to other people," he explained. "In my family, the rules were always 'Challenge people with power, defend people with less power.' And if you can do that, you've had a good life."

When it comes to his own life, and what he hopes people remember and associate with him when it comes to his philanthropic endeavors and charitable efforts, George said he doesn't feel it's up to him about what people associate him with in the future.

"I just hope they don't remember Batman [& Robin]. I mean, I am the best Batman! Have you seen Affleck?" Clooney joked, ribbing his longtime friend and star of his 2021 directorial effort The Tender Bar.

While the Clooneys posed for pictures on the red carpet together, so did George's longtime friend and Ticket To Paradise co-star Julia Roberts, who has spent a lot of time with the actor in recent months as they've been promoting their upcoming project.

"There's been this restraining order now, that's why we're not here together," George quipped. "She's a really good friend. She and her whole family are friends. I love their whole family."

The actor recalled how, while they were shooting their film in Australia, Julia "lived down below us and she would come up and literally take the kids out for ice cream with my wife. [Now] I can't shake her!"