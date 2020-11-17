George Clooney Praises Chrissy Teigen for Taking On Her Trolls

Clooney mentions 34-year-old Teigen when talking about his own reputation for not being afraid to stand up for himself, and says he's written plenty of angry letters in his lifetime.

"I actually have these stacks of letters and things that my assistant calls George Versus the World," he shares.

Clooney says that although he's always taken pride in picking "good fights," these days, he prefers to watch other people -- namely, Teigen.

"I have much more fun watching Chrissy Teigen," he says. "Somebody steps into her world and you go, 'Oh, I wouldn't do that, dude.' It's so much fun. Like somebody who thinks they're really smart, and you just go, ‘Ugh, dude. You brought a knife to a gunfight.'"

But one angry letter the magazine says Clooney recently wrote was about the Breonna Taylor verdict, which sparked protests nationwide after no officers were charged with killing Taylor in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment. Clooney's dismay at the verdict is especially personal given that Kentucky is his home state and his parents still live there.

"I can't believe it," he says. "There's not even a manslaughter charge for a woman who was lying in bed and got shot to death. Imagine if those were three Black officers and they kicked in the door of a white person's home and shot and killed the woman, the wife, in bed. Imagine that. F**king ridiculous. You know, it's just infuriating."

"You know, they talk about looting and stuff," he continues. "Well, there have been an awful lot of Black bodies that have been looted for 400 f**king years."