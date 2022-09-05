George Clooney Quips Kissing Julia Roberts With His Wife and Kids On Set Was 'Really Bad'

Well, this is awkward! George Clooney and Julia Roberts are laughing off their most "ridiculous" moment from the set of their new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise.

Starring as a divorced couple who travel to Bali in an effort to stop their daughter's wedding with a man she just met, the actors and longtime friends inevitably share an on-screen kiss. And while the smooch itself is hardly news for the pair -- who have appeared in six films together since 2001's Ocean's Eleven -- the moment was made more uncomfortable by the presence of Clooney's wife, Amal, and 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

In an interview on Today, Hoda Kotb asked the pair whether it was awkward to kiss "your dear, dear friend." Clooney quipped with a smile, "It is when my wife and kids come by to visit."

"I mean, it was the first day they came to visit," Roberts chimed in. "It’s like, 'Papa, oh, Auntie Juju.' It’s like -- 'Get 'em out, get 'em out!'"

Clooney continued, "It's really bad. 'What are you doing, Papa? What's that?'"

The co-stars were quick to clarify that the kids didn't, in fact, watch the kissing scene. Clooney laughed, "No, they weren't around."

In an earlier interview with the New York Times, Clooney and Roberts joked that the kiss itself was nearly impossible to perfect.

"One kiss. And we did it for, like, six months," Roberts told the outlet, with Clooney adding, "Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes.' She was like, ‘What the hell?'"

Roberts continued, "It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing."

In their Monday appearance on Today, they doubled down on the story about laughing through the kiss, with Roberts musing, "It is like kissing your best friend."

Kaitlyn Dever, who shares the screen with Roberts and Clooney in Ticket to Paradise, recently told ET that the superstars' friendship is one of the most endearing things about them.

"Their friendship is something that is so sweet," Dever marveled. "They love making each other laugh and it's the best thing to be around."

Ticket to Paradise hits theaters Oct. 21.