Gerren Taylor, 'Baldwin Hills' Reality Star, Dead at 30

Gerren Taylor, the star of the reality docuseries Baldwin Hills, died on Sunday. She was 30.

The actress and model starred on the BET series, which ran from 2007- 2009 and followed a group of affluent Black teenagers living in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles.

BET addressed Taylor's untimely death in a statement released on Monday, sharing, "The entire BET family mourns the passing of one of our own, Ms. Ashley Gerren Taylor, beloved star of Baldwin Hills. The untimely passing of such a young, bright light is difficult to process. BET’s thoughts and prayers go out to Ashley’s friends and family during this time."

No cause of death has yet been disclosed.

The news was shared on Twitter Sunday evening, with reality TV star Ray Cunningham -- a friend of Taylor and star of BET's College Hill and VH1's Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood -- tweeting, "Just got the worst news. I hate it’s on the internet already. RIP to my @BET fam, my babes Gerren (Baldwin Hills)."

He later shared a snapshot of himself and Taylor standing side-by-side with friends, and wrote, "Unfortunate circumstances. We love you Gerren 💔💔💔💔."

Just got the worst news. I hate it’s on the internet already. RIP to my @BET fam, my babes Gerren (Baldwin Hills) — Ray Cunningham ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@MissterRay) April 11, 2021

Unfortunate circumstances. We love you Gerren 💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/ZRohC5bBnN — Ray Cunningham ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@MissterRay) April 12, 2021

Taylor was a model and an actress, whose career began at 12 when she was signed by the runway division of LA Models, becoming the youngest person to ever be signed by the agency at the time.

In 2007, she also appeared in the documentary America the Beautiful, which examined the stuggles of self-image and beauty standards in American culture and society.

Taylor also leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter, according to Essence, who featured frequently in her Instagram and social media posts.