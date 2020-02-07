Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein Confidante, Has Been Arrested By the FBI

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and confidante of Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the FBI Thursday morning in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday. FBI spokesman Marty Feely told the Associated Press that Maxwell was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m.



The exact nature of the charges against her weren't immediately revealed.

Maxwell, who is Epstein's former girlfriend, has been accused of overseeing his alleged sex trafficking ring. Many women have accused her of recruiting them to give Epstein massages, during which they were pressured into sex. Those accusations, until now, never resulted in criminal charges.

Maxwell has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some of the claims against her "absolute rubbish."

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan in August last year. The 66-year-old died by apparent suicide after over a dozen lawsuits against his estate said women and teenage girls suffered sexual abuse, sometimes for years, from Epstein and his enablers at homes in Manhattan, the Virgin Islands, Paris, New Mexico and Florida.

This story was originally published by CBS News on July 2, 2020 at 9:56 a.m. ET.