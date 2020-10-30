'Ghost Adventures' Star Zak Bagans on Uncovering the Horror at 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's Zoo (Exclusive)

Ghost Adventures is taking on the dark and twisted world of Joe Exotic's former zoo. The Travel Channel series headed to the site of the Tiger King documentary to investigate the spirits that may haunt the property.

Star Zak Bagans and his crew of paranormal investigators headed to what was once the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, and they claim to have experienced some truly striking supernatural encounters.

Bagans spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about the special episode of Ghost Adventures, and admitted to getting particularly emotional about this investigation.

"I 100% believe that Travis Maldonado's spirit was there," Bagans shared. "We captured a figure on a device that we use, OK... and this figure was pointing at something in a closet. That directed us to go look in that closet. And when we looked on the top shelf we found an item that belonged to Travis."

As seen in the acclaimed Netflix documentary, Maldonado was an employee at the zoo, and also one of Exotic's multiple husbands. In one of the most horrifying and disturbing moments in the documentary, Maldonado accidentally killed himself while messing around with a handgun he didn't know was loaded.

"He's trying to send messages out," Bagans claimed, referring to Maldonado's spirit. "Travis was not ready to leave this earth. He was not ready. This was an accident, and he still cares about a lot of the people that were there, and he wants to speak. He wants to convey messages."

"It really is a tragedy that occurred, already in a chaotic storm of energy from the events that you and everybody that has watched Tiger King know of," Bagans shared. "And let me tell you, going there, it was the same thing."

"I believe that there is an underlying residual energy attached to this place, particularly in this area called the Back 40," he explained, referring to an open area of the zoo where the remains of several tigers were buried during the time to zoo was open. "I've been investigating the most haunted forest in the world... and when I went into this Back 40 area, that scared me more than that damn forest."

Bagans also said that he would "100%" love to conduct a Ghost Adventures investigation into the property owned by fellow Tiger King subject, and Exotic's nemesis, Carole Baskin.

"Carole Baskin, if you are watching this, you are going to see our investigation of Joe Exotic's zoo, and how we conducted that, so I ask you, please, let us come investigate your property," Bagans implored.

Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo airs Thursday, Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Travel Channel.