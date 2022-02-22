'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Pete Gets Jealous Over Jay's New Friend (Exclusive)

Someone's a little jealous! Ghosts returns this week after a mini break, and not everyone at the manor is handling new arrivals at the still-in-progress bed and breakfast very well.

On Thursday's episode, "Ghost Writer," Pete (Richie Moriarty) begins to feel left out after he believes he and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) are bonding while watching basketball, only to be sorely disappointed when Jay begins to do the same with a new friend.

In ET's exclusive clip, Pete has brought some of his other undead friends into the unkempt living room to try and make Jay jealous... somehow. When Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) questions why he brought them all there in the first place, Pete gets a little too worked up over the presence of Jay's guest.

"You know he can't even hear us. Is the plan to make us jealous?" asks Trevor (Asher Grodman).

"No, the plan is to have fun with my ghost bros!" Pete replies with a forced laugh.

As he tries to bond with Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) over basketball, the attempt proves futile. Instead, Pete gets more than he bargained for when the conversation derails among the undeads and turns to a mini history lesson on basketball.

When it becomes clear the ghosts aren't going to fill Jay's shoes adequately, Pete dismisses them as he sulks over possibly "losing" his friend. Most of them don't put up much of a fight, but Flower (Sheila Carrasco) stays behind and offers to keep Pete company. But Pete, not being aware of the signs, calls the whole thing "a bust." Watch the sneak peek above.

Ghosts returns Thursday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

