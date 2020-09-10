Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Have Their First Date Night as New Parents

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik just enjoyed an at-home date night! The new parents spent Thursday night at home cooking up and dining on browned sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta. The home-cooked meal marked the couple's first date since they welcomed their daughter last month.

"The couple has completely thrown themselves into being hands-on parents and just had their first date night last night," a source tells ET, adding that Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, got some quality time with her new granddaughter. "Luckily, the couple had grandma Yolanda around as she watched their daughter as the couple enjoyed some quality time together."

On her Instagram Story, Gigi confirmed that her mom was watching the baby in another room of the home, but lamented that she was still missing her daughter.

Gigi missing her baby girl is no surprise, as ET's source notes that she and Zayn "have loved being new parents and every day is an adventure."

"Gigi and Zayn have enjoyed taking time off work to focus on their relationship and daughter," the source says. "[They] are more in love now than ever before."

The couple's date night came the day before Gigi's younger sister, Bella, celebrated her 24th birthday. In honor of the special occasion, Gigi posted pics of herself and Bella on Instagram, one of which displayed her baby bump.

"Today I celebrate, but am always grateful for, the 24 years that I have been blessed with my baby sister @bellahadid who always has my back and brings me the yummiest treats," Gigi wrote alongside the pics. "I am so proud of your constant growth and light."

"You have a beautiful heart and I wish you a year of every opportunity to do what makes you the most fulfilled, sharing that magic near and far," she continued. "WHO LOVES YOU?! YOUR SISTER. Have the best day!!!!!!"

