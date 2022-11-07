Gigi Hadid 'Doesn't Want to Be Disrespectful' to Zayn Malik Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Romance, Source Says

Gigi Hadid is being mindful of her ex, Zayn Malik, during her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. A source tells ET that the 27-year-old model would rather keep her dating life out of the public eye out of respect of her daughter, Khai's, father.

"Gigi and Leo have been seeing each other and are very into each other, but Gigi has been trying to keep things low-key with their relationship," the source says. "They are trying to keep things private and not show too much PDA while out together."

The source adds, "Gigi is trying to be mindful of Zayn's feelings and doesn't want to be disrespectful to him with her new relationship. Gigi and Zayn both only want what is best for each other. They are doing their best to have a cordial relationship, be the best parents they can be, and co-parent Khai in a healthy way"

Gigi’s relationship with Leo is her first since her split from the former One Direction singer. The model and the Oscar-winning actor were first spotted hanging out in September during New York Fashion Week.

The pair’s romance continued to heat up for the remainder of Fashion Month, as they were spotted in Milan. At the time, a source told ET that the 47-year-old actor and the model were "fully seeing each other."

Another source told ET that "Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other."

"Things are going well between them and they're both happy," the source added.

In October, Gigi and Leo took their love back to the Big Apple. The pair was spotted partying at the star-studded Circoloco and Teksupport's Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

"They came with a group, which included Irina Shayk, Stella Maxwell and more. Leo wore a mask during the evening," the source shared. "Gigi and Leo had a great time and kept things low-key while at the party. They danced by their table with Stella and stayed late into the night."

Leo’s romance with Gigi comes after he and actress Camilla Morrone split in August after four years of dating.