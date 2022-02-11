Gigi Hadid Proves Her 1-Year-Old Daughter Khai Already Has Great Style in Rare Pic

Tiny fashion queen! Gigi Hadid's 1-year-old daughter, Khai, is proving she's a mini version of her style-savvy mom.

The 26-year-old model recently shared a rare photo of her daughter, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, posing in checkered jeans and a custom denim jacket with her name embroidered on the back.

Hadid rarely shows pics of the little girl and has never shown her face before, but it's clear that Khai already has some fashionista tendencies like her famous mother.

"She's just so smart, and she's so aware," Hadid recently said of her daughter in a cover story for InStyle. "She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking. She's just awesome."

As for whether she'll follow in her mom's model footsteps, Hadid doesn't place that expectation on her only child.

"She's going to do what she wants to do," she said of Khai. "She could be an astronaut. I don't know."