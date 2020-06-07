Gigi Hadid Reacts to Claim She's 'Disguising' Her Baby Bump With Maternity Fashion

Gigi Hadid is not here for anyone thinking she's trying to hide her pregnancy.

The 25-year-old model is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, 27-year-old Zayn Malik, and has for the most part, remained private about her pregnancy journey. But Hadid recently made it clear on Twitter that she isn't hiding anything when it comes to her pregnancy, but will share information with her fans only when she wants to.

Hadid's rare pregnancy comment came in response to a British Vogue tweet, which shared an article with the headline reading, "Gigi Hadid Reveals How She Disguises Her Pregnancy." The tweet reads, "@GiGiHadid is yet to post a picture showing her baby bump, but her genius disguise gives an insight into her lockdown pregnancy."

Hadid clearly took offense to the word "disguise" as it related to what she told a fan about the loose jumpsuit she was wearing during an Instagram Live.

"Disguise ....? 🤨 I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything," she replied. "Will be proud and happy to share 'insight' when I feel like it, thanks."

"For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones," she added.

A source told ET that Hadid was pregnant in late April, and was already 20 weeks along.

"Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while," the source said. "Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."

She confirmed the news two days later during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support," she said.

Watch the video below for more: