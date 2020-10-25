Gigi Hadid Shows Off Post-Baby Body for the First Time as She Encourages Fans to Vote

Gigi Hadid had a special companion as she filled out her ballot this election year. The 25-year-old model revealed on Instagram on Saturday that her newborn daughter was by her side as she voted for the America "I want her to see."

"I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate," Hadid wrote alongside a pic of her sporting a "VOTE" T-shirt -- the first snap she's shared of herself since giving birth.

"YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF 🗳," she continued. "IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU. IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I’M PROUD OF YOU. (&& if you dropped it off at your County’s Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site I’m proud of you!!) IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I’M PROUD OF YOU. Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you; make sure you have one !!! Let me know below 👇👇👇."

Hadid welcomed her baby girl with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September, and the couple recently celebrated their first "date night" since becoming parents, as they cooked up a meal at home while Hadid's mom, Yolanda, watched their daughter in the other room.

"The couple has completely thrown themselves into being hands-on parents and just had their first date night last night," a source told ET at the time. "Luckily, the couple had grandma Yolanda around as she watched their daughter as the couple enjoyed some quality time together."

According to ET's source, Gigi and Zayn "have loved being new parents and every day is an adventure."

"Gigi and Zayn have enjoyed taking time off work to focus on their relationship and daughter," the source said. "[They] are more in love now than ever before."

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.