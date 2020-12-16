Gigi Hadid Takes Baby Daughter on a Stroll Through New York City With Sister Bella

Gigi Hadid is out and about with her newborn! Three months after Gigi gave birth to her first child -- a daughter with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik -- the 25-year-old model was spotted out for a walk in New York City with her baby girl.

An eyewitness tells ET that Gigi walked with her baby to sister Bella Hadid's SoHo apartment on Tuesday.

"She was walking in SoHo with a baby stroller -- there was a blanket over the baby though," the eyewitness says.

The eyewitness notes that, while the baby wasn't visible, the new mom was looking "very stylish."

"She was dressed in a long coat, a hat, sunglasses. And a mask of course, but it was unmistakably her," the eyewitness says. "She looked great, very stylish and her hair is very long!"

The eyewitness says that, while a small crowd gathered around Gigi at a distance, she seemed unbothered by it.

"She didn’t seem like a nervous new mom at all! She was navigating the crowds and the bumpy cobblestone sidewalks and subway vents like a pro," the eyewitness says.

After arriving to Bella's apartment and heading inside for a bit, the eyewitness says that the sister duo headed out on a walk with the baby girl. Zayn was not with the trio, the eyewitness notes.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Gotham/GC Images

Gigi and Zayn have yet to publicly share their daughter's name and the model has only given fans a few glimpses at her baby on social media.

"The couple has completely thrown themselves into being hands-on parents," a source told ET in October. "... Gigi and Zayn have enjoyed taking time off work to focus on their relationship and daughter. [They] are more in love now than ever before."