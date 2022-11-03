Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Had Prenup Set Up Before They Got Married, Source Says

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady finalized their divorce as swiftly as they did because, in part, the former couple had a prenup in place before tying the knot, helping ease the divorce proceedings.

ET has learned the supermodel and NFL star had done exactly that before getting married in February 2009, so the separation of their wealth wasn't complicated. The only major factor was actually dividing their property assets, which was handled ahead of their divorce filing. This, in turn, allowed the divorce to be settled quickly.

The news of a prenup comes just days after it was revealed that Bündchen had purchased an Art-Deco style cottage on Feb. 28 for $1.25 million, months before she and Brady announced their split.

Located in Florida, Bündchen's new house has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1,540 square feet. The house is an open concept floor plan, with an oversized marble waterfall island in the kitchen and double sinks in the spacious primary bathroom. ET has also learned Bündchen will be using her cottage-style home as an office, and she's also purchased another larger home in the area.

Bündchen and Brady announced their divorce last month. The former couple shares Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12, while Brady is also dad to Jack, 15, from a previous relationship.

"Gisele and Tom worked on the terms of their settlement with a mediator," a source told ET after news of the split broke. "It has all been worked out and they agreed to joint custody of their children."

Bündchen and Brady each spoke out shortly thereafter, posting similar statements to their Instagram Stories. Brady also addressed the split in a recent episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, saying the divorce is "amicable," among other things.

"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work, and they deal with at home. Obviously, the good news is, it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games," Brady said on Monday's episode. "So, that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home."

He continued, "All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad."