Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Tom Brady's Second Retirement Announcement After Their Divorce

Gisele Bündchen has nothing but support for her ex-husband, Tom Brady, following his retirement news.

On Wednesday, the NFL quarterback announced that he was retiring -- for good -- and the model was one of the many people to celebrate.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen wrote next to the post along with the praying hands emoji.

Brady, 45, shared the news that he would officially be retiring -- again -- after unretiring in 2022.

"I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring for good," the father of three said. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. I won't be long-winded. You only get one long emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."

"Thank you, guys, for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing," he concluded.

Alongside the video, Brady posted a series of pictures featuring his three children -- Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 -- his parents and teammates. A couple of the photos in the carousel included Bündchen.

"I love my family I love my teammates I love my friends I love my coaches I love football I love you all I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️," he captioned the post.

Brady announced that he would retire in early 2022. However, two months later, the Super Bowl-winning QB unretired and went on to play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In October, Bündchen and Brady announced that they had ended their marriage after 13 years.

Since their split, the model has taken to the comments and shown love to Brady, with whom she shares Benjamin and Vivian.

In December, Brady celebrated their daughter, Vivian’s, 10th birthday with a sweet post.

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," Brady captioned the photo, in which he is hugging the birthday girl and Benjamin.

For her part, Bündchen left a simple red heart emoji in the comments. It was the same comment she left under a post Brady shared celebrating his son, John -- whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.