GLAAD Media Awards: 'Happiest Season,' 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Among the 2021 Nominees

On Thursday, Jonathan Bennett, Josie Totah and Shangela virtually came together on GLAAD’s TikTok page to announce all 198 nominees across 28 categories, including two new additions to this year’s ceremony, Outstanding Children’s Programming and Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist. Chika, Orville Peck, Phoebe Bridgers and Trixie Mattel were among those recognized in the latter.

While the nominations were spread across all mediums, Ryan Murphy created, directed and/or produced six of the honorees, including Boys in the Band, Circus of Books, Hollywood, The Prom, Ratched and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Meanwhile, Netflix leads all streaming platforms with 26 nominees, with HBO leading the cable networks with four and PBS besting the broadcast channels with three.

In addition to the main categories, GLAAD is extending special recognition to eight innovative media projects, including the Happiest Season soundtrack, the Pixar animated short Out, and Rain Valdez’s Emmy-nominated series Razor Tongue.

The winners will be presented during a virtual ceremony scheduled for April 2021 while previously announced 2020 honors for Taylor Swift, Janet Mock, Ryan Murphy, and Judith Light will be handed out on a separate date.

Outstanding Film - Wide Release

The Craft: Legacy (Sony Pictures)

Happiest Season (Hulu)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)

The Old Guard (Netflix)

The Prom (Netflix)

Outstanding Film - Limited Release

Ammonite (NEON)

And Then We Danced (Music Box Films)

The Boys in the Band (Netflix)

The Half of It (Netflix)

I Carry You With Me (Sony Pictures Classics)

Kajillionaire (Focus Features)

The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Lingua Franca (ARRAY/Netflix)

Monsoon (Strand Releasing)

The True Adventures of Wolfboy (Vertical Entertainment)

Outstanding Documentary

Circus of Books (Netflix)

Disclosure (Netflix)

Equal (HBO Max)

For They Know Not What They Do (First Run Features)

Howard (Disney+)

Mucho Mucho Amor (Netflix)

Scream, Queen: My Nightmare on Elm Street (Virgil FIlms/Shudder)

Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)

We Are the Radical Monarchs (PBS POV)

Welcome to Chechnya (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Superstore (NBC)

Twenties (BET)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

P-Valley (Starz)

Ratched (Netflix)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Supergirl (The CW)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Vida (Starz)

The Wilds (Amazon)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

Outstanding TV Movie

Alice Júnior (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO)

The Christmas House (Hallmark Channel)

The Christmas Setup (Lifetime)

Dashing in December (Paramount Network)

La Leyenda Negra (HBO Latino/HBO Max)

The Thing About Harry (Freeform)

Uncle Frank (Amazon Studios)

Unpregnant (HBO Max)

Your Name Engraved Herein (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dispatches from Elsewhere (AMC)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

Hollywood (Netflix)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Outstanding Reality Program

Deaf U (Netflix)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

We're Here (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

“Challenge of the Senior Junior Woodchucks!” DuckTales (Disney XD)

"Dogbot" Clifford the Big Red Dog (PBS)

"Nancy Plays Dress Up" Fancy Nancy (Disney Junior)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (HBO Max)

Summer Camp Island (HBO Max)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

Diary of a Future President (Disney+)

First Day (Hulu)

Kipo and The Age of the Wonderbeasts (Dreamworks Animation/Netflix)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

"Mary Anne Saves the Day" The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

"Obsidian" Adventure Time: Distant Lands (HBO Max)

The Owl House (Disney Channel)

She-Ra & The Princesses of Power (Dreamworks Animation/Netflix)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Music Artist

Adam Lambert, Velvet (More Is More/Empire)

Brandy Clark, Your Life Is a Record (Warner Records)

Halsey, Manic (Capitol)

Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn't (Atlantic)

Lady Gaga, Chromatica (Streamline/Interscope)

Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts (RCA)

Pabllo Vittar, 111 (BMT/Sony Music Brasil)

Peppermint, A Girl Like Me: Letters to My Lovers (Producer Entertainment Group)

Ricky Martin, Pausa (Sony Latin)

Sam Smith, Love Goes (Capitol)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Arca, KiCk i (XL)

Chika, Industry Games (Warner Records)

FLETCHER, The (S)ex Tapes (Capitol)

Keiynan Lonsdale, Rainbow Boy (Keiynan Lonsdale)

Kidd Kenn, Child’s Play (Island Records)

Orville Peck, Show Pony (Columbia/Sub Pop)

Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher (Dead Oceans)

Rina Sawayama, Sawayama (Dirty Hit/Avex Trax)

Trixie Mattel, Barbara (Producer Entertainment Group/ATO Records)

Victoria Monét, Jaguar (Tribe Records)

Outstanding Video Game

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)

Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles (2K Games)

Bugsnax (Young Horses)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

If Found… (Annapurna Interactive)

Ikenfell (Humble Games)

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Ubisoft)

The Last of Us Part II (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Tell Me Why (Xbox Game Studios)

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (Blizzard Entertainment)

Outstanding Comic Book

Empyre, Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling, Empyre: Aftermath Avengers, written by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, Chip Zdarsky, Anthony Oliveira (Marvel Comics)

Far Sector, written by N.K. Jemisin (DC Comics)

Guardians of the Galaxy, written by Al Ewing (Marvel Comics)

Juliet Takes a Breath, written by Gabby Rivera (BOOM! Studios)

Lois Lane, written by Greg Rucka (DC Comics)

The Magic Fish, written by Trung Le Nguyen (Random House Graphic)

Suicide Squad, written by Tom Taylor (DC Comics)

Wynd, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)

X-Factor, written by Leah Williams (Marvel Comics)

You Brought Me the Ocean, written by Alex Sanchez (DC Comics)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Andy Cohen Calls for Change So He Can Donate His Plasma” Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

“Black Trans Lives Matter” Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

“Emily's Coming Out Story” Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

“Laverne Cox - Exploring Trans Representation with ‘Disclosure’” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

“Lilly Responds to Comments About Her Sexuality” A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Black Trans Activists on Being the 'Blueprint for the Struggle for Black Freedom'” MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson (MSNBC)

“Dwyane Wade One-On-One: Basketball Legend Opens Up About Supporting Transgender Daughter” Good Morning America (ABC)

“Faith, Foster Care and LGBTQ Rights Collide in Supreme Court” ABC News Prime (ABC News Live)

“One-on-One with Transportation Secretary Nominee Pete Buttigieg” State of the Union (CNN)

“Trans and Non-Binary People Face Voting Barriers Ahead of 2020 Election” (CBSN)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form

“ABC News Joe Biden Town Hall” (ABC)

“The Deciders” (CBS)

“Pride and Protest: Being Black and Queer in America in 2020” (NBC News NOW)

“Pride on ABC News Live: The Landmark Decision” (ABC News Live)

“Prideland” (PBS)

Outstanding Print Article

“20 LGBTQ+ People Working to Save Lives on the Frontline” by Diane Anderson-Minshall, David Artavia, Tracy Gilchrist, Desiree Guerrero, Jeffrey Masters, Donald Padgett, and Daniel Reynolds (The Advocate)

“The AIDS Quilt Marches Home” by Jason Sheeler (People)

“As Homeless Shelters Brace for Funding Cuts, LGBTQ Youths Take Desperate Measures to Get By” by Samantha Schmidt (The Washington Post)

“Delaware’s Sarah McBride Makes History as the Nation’s First Openly Transgender State Senator” by Meg Ryan (Delaware Today)

“How a March for Black Trans Lives Became a Huge Event” by Anushka Patil (The New York Times)

“It’s Time for a New Tipping Point for Transgender Folks in Hollywood” by Tre'vell Anderson (Out)

“LGBTQ Americans Are Getting Coronavirus, Losing Jobs. Anti-Gay Bias is Making it Worse for Them.” by Petruce Jean-Charles (USA Today)

“Lutheran High School Athletic Trainer, Coach Says She Was Fired for Being Gay” by Arika Herron (The Indianapolis Star)

“States Won’t Collect LGBTQ Data on COVID-19 — and Advocates Aren’t Happy” by Chris Johnson (Washington Blade)

“Why Billy Porter is a National Treasure” by Tre'vell Anderson (Essence)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Billboard

People

Plus

Variety

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

“The Battle Over Title IX and Who Gets to be a Woman in Sports: Inside the Raging National Debate” by Katie Barnes (epsnW.com)

“Gay Men Speak Out After Being Turned Away from Donating Blood During Coronavirus Pandemic: 'We are Turning Away Perfectly Healthy Donors'” by Tony Morrison and Joel Lyons (GoodMorningAmerica.com)

“Here’s how Reggie Greer Takes on LGBTQ Outreach for Joe Biden in this ‘Very Personal’ Election” by John Gallagher (LGBTQNation.com)

“No Medicine, No Food: Coronavirus Restrictions Amplify Health Risks to LGBT+ People with HIV” by Nita Bhalla and Oscar Lopez (Openlynews.com)

“An Oral History of Fashion’s Response to the AIDS Epidemic” [series] by Phillip Picardi (VOGUE.com)

“Queer Spaces Project” [series] by Nico Lang, Samantha Allen, Marke B., Matt Baume, Steven Blum, Alexander Cheves, Devlyn Camp, Michael Cuby, James Factora, KC Hoard, Sophie Hurwitz, Michelle Kim, and Daniel Villareal (them.us)

“Trans Athletes’ Fight for Inclusion in World Rugby” [series] by Dawn Ennis, Alex Reimer, Karleigh Webb, and Cyd Zeigler (Outsports.com)

“Trans Freedom Fighters” [series] by Sam Levin (TheGuardian.com)

“Trans, Imprisoned — and Trapped” by Kate Sosin (NBCNews.com)

“‘You Don’t Belong Here’: In Poland’s ‘LGBT-Free Zones’ Existing is an Act of Defiance” by Ivana Kottasová and Rob Picheta (CNN.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“A Closer Look: Transgender in Kashmir” by Robert Leslie (Business Insider)

“I’m an Immigrant Fighting for Queer Rights and Racial Justice” by Abigail E. Disney, Catherine King, Maria Nunez, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Patty Quillin, Julie Parker Benello, Susan Sherrerd, and Lynda Weinman (Refinery29)

“Stop Killing Us: Black Transgender Women's Lived Experiences” by Talibah Newman Ometu, Thomas Blount, Juliana Schatz Preston, and Mariah Dupont (Complex World)

“They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising” by Brent Miller, Otto Bell, and Jordan Shavarebi (Great Big Story)

“Why LGBTQ Rights Hinge on the Definition of ‘Sex’” by Laura Bult, Ranjani Chakraborty, Melissa Hirsch, and Sidnee King (Vox)

Outstanding Blog

Gays With Kids

JoeMyGod

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

The Reckoning

TransGriot

Special Recognition

After Forever (Amazon)

Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast

Happiest Season Soundtrack (Facet/Warner Records)

Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles (Patrik Ian-Polk Entertainment)

Out (Pixar/Disney+)

Razor Tongue (YouTube)

"The Son" Little America (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series

Ana (Amazon/Comedy Central/Pantaya)

Élite (Netflix)

#Luimelia (Atresplayer Premium)

Someone Has to Die (Netflix)

Veneno (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism

“Decisión de la Corte Suprema Para Comunidad LGBTQ” Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo)

“La Hermana de Aleyda Ortiz Narra Cómo Salió del Clóset y Cómo se lo Comunicó a su Familia” Despierta América (Univision)

“Proyecto ser Humano: La Terapia del Engaño” Camilo (CNN en Español)

“Refugio para Pacientes de COVID-19 y Comunidad LGBTI en México” Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo)

“Sanación Milagrosa” Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article

“El Brutal Asesinato de una Mujer Transgénero Conmociona a Puerto Rico y Renueva una Conversación Sobre la Transfobia” por Harmeet Kaur y Rafy Rivera (CNNEspañol.com)

“Desapareció en México, Solo se Hallaron sus Restos: La Historia de la Doctora María Elizabeth Montaño y su Importancia para la Comunidad Trans” por Albinson Linares y Marina E. Franco (Telemundo.com)

"Entrevistas para el mes del Orgullo LGBT+” por Paula Velasco, Aurora Villaseñor, y Sofía Viramontes (Gatopardo.com)

“Elliot Page y el Dilema Social del Género” por Marcos Billy Guzmán (ElNuevoDía.com)

“La Historia de un Amor Moderno” por María Torres Clausell (Quién.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism - Video or Multimedia

“Abril Zamora: Sin Filtros” (Elle España)

“Ciudad de México Prohibe las ‘Terapias’ Contra la Homosexualidad” por Elías Camhaji, Jonás Cortés, y Rodrigo Floriano (El País)

“La Liga Deportiva de la Diversidad” por Lucía Anaya (VICE en Español)

“Mujeres LGBT+ en México: Ari Vera” (Homosensual)

“Soy Trans: El Camino a un Nuevo Despertar” por Sarah Moreno, Esther Piccolino, y José Sepúlveda (El Nuevo Herald)

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language)

Jesse & Joy, “Love (Es Nuestro Idioma)”