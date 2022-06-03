'Glee's Jenna Ushkowitz Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Husband David Stanley

Jenna Ushkowitz is officially a mom! The Glee star and her husband, David Stanley, welcomed their baby girl on Friday.

Ushkowitz took to her Instagram and shared a photo of her on a hospital bed while wearing her gown and a necklace that simply reads, "Mama." You can't see a full view of the baby but there's a glimpse of her tiny hand. Ushkowitz's face is also partially covered.

In her caption, the 36-year-old actress kept things simple with, "Our hearts have burst wide open ❤️." Some of her famous friends dropped congratulatory sentiments in the comments section. Eva Longoria wrote, "Congrats!!!!!" and Fuller House alum Marla Sokoloff wrote, "Cannot wait to meet your sweet thing!!!!!"

The birth comes just over four months after the couple announced that she was expecting the couple's first child. Back in January, Ushkowitz and Stanley shared the news with a sweet black-and-white photo of herself in a fitted black dress, looking lovingly down at her baby bump. Her proud husband smiles at the camera with his hand on her stomach.

"Our hearts are so full… Baby Girl Stanley coming in June 💕," Ushkowitz captioned the pic.

Ushkowitz and Stanley tied the knot in July 2021 after three years of dating.