Gloria Estefan Says She Was Offered This Iconic Role Before It Went to Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts' big movie break almost went to another star! Gloria Estefan appeared on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she was asked by a fan about whether she's turned down any songs that eventually became big hits.

"Not a song because I usually write most of my songs and I recorded most of them, but I will tell you a movie role I passed on -- Mystic Pizza," she said of the 1988 film starring Julia Roberts, 52.

The 63-year-old superstar revealed that she didn't even have to audition for the role of Daisy -- a teen girl working at a pizza parlor in Connecticut.

"I had that role. I didn't even have to audition for it, but at the time I felt like I was not a good enough actor and I wanted to cement my career in music," she recalled. "I thought, one day I will do acting but I'm not going to throw myself into this and not be good at it."

The part ultimately went to Roberts and was her first major film role.

"She even had my long curly hair!" Estefan said of Roberts' look in the movie.

"No biggie, the movie that made Julia Roberts a superstar!" a shocked host Cohen said.

"As well it should have. She was awesome," Estefan said, adding, "I would not have been ready."