Go Behind the Scenes With Olivia Rodrigo in First 'Driving Home 2 U' Trailer

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her fans along on a wild ride. On Thursday, Disney+ released the first trailer for Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film), the forthcoming documentary about the making of the teen's triple-platinum debut album.

The film will take audiences on a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where Rodrigo began writing her hit 2021 album.

"I think it's really interesting to come back to a place that you haven't been in a long time as a new person," she says in the trailer. "I did this road trip so many times, back and forth between L.A. and Salt Lake."

As fans travel with Rodrigo, she'll recount the memories of writing and creating Sour, and share her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life.

"How would I describe this chapter of my life? I just wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed," she says. "There's nothing that connects people, nothing that is a truer window into the human emotion, than music."

The flick will also include new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album.

"I've always been so attracted to really emotional songs. Being a songwriter, it's just the absolute dream. It's my way of making sense of the world," she says. "Coming from this place of hurt and devastation, and you manage to turn it into something you're proud of, there's nothing better than that."

ET spoke with Rodrigo earlier this month, when she was presented with Billboard's "Women of the Year" honor.

"Oh my gosh, it's incredible," she told ET. "I mean, writing songs is just my favorite thing in the whole world, and so to be recognized in this way, is absolutely surreal, and I'm just so grateful to everyone who has supported me this year."

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) will debut March 25 on Disney+.