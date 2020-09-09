'Golden Girls': Twitter Reacts to Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Alfre Woodard & Sanaa Lathan's Reenactment

Loved sitcom, The Golden Girls, made a hilarious comeback (of sorts) on Tuesday. Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Alfre Woodard and Sanaa Lathan took part in an all-Black table reading of the comedy which aired online -- and most viewers couldn’t get enough!
The special featured Ross as Rose (originally played by Betty White,) Woodard as Sophia (formerly played by Estelle Getty) and Lathan as Blanche (Rue McClanahan’s former alter-ego.) King meanwhile stepped into Bea Arthur’s shoes to play Dorothy as the stars reenacted the show’s 1986 “Flu” episode.
The virtual event was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and hosted by Lena Waithe, who encouraged viewers to take the census and stressed it's importance in underrepresented communities.
The reading was part of a new web series called Zoom Where it Happens, which was launched by Black women in Hollywood, with the aim of encouraging people to participate in the upcoming presidential election. The event also supported Color of Change, a nonprofit racial justice organization.
Many watching loved every minute, with one declaring the reading the “best 30 minutes of the year,” while another called it, "the best use of Zoom ever."
“This reading of the Golden Girls is a mash up of my absolute favorite things: Black People & the Golden Girls,” tweeted another viewer. “Incredible casting tonight.”
“Women who slay every day!!!!!!” wrote another fan. “God Bless them. They light up my TV each week! Not only are they GREAT but they remind us to fill out that census form so everyone counts! #Census2020 #Goldengirls #ReginaKing.”
Some fans were so impressed with Woodard’s performance that they called for a permanent reboot of the show.
“I fully believe there should never be a Golden Girls reboot. But Alfre Woodard as Sophia in #ZoomWhereItHappens is an extremely compelling counterargument,” one viewer tweeted.
Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy fans were in for a treat when hunky Jesse Williams showed up to play "all male roles!"
Naturally, not everyone was impressed, with some calling for the classic to be left alone.
"I don’t need a Golden Girls remake. Leave the classic ALONE!" posted one watcher.
"But original Golden Girls is best," wrote another.
Golden Girls ran from 1985 to 1992. Ross announced her participation in the reading over the weekend, posting a video of an original cast photo, with the faces slowly morphing into her, Woodard, Lathan and King.
Further Zoom Where It Happens events will take place every Tuesday night until the Nov. 3 election.
