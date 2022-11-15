GRAMMYS 2023: Harry Styles Lands First-Ever Noms for Album, Record and Song of the Year

With his third solo album, Harry's House, Harry Styles has finally broken through for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards with several major nominations. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter scored a total of six nods, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Harry's House will compete against other albums by ABBA, Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Mary J. Blige, while the lead single, "As It Was," will compete in both the Record and Song of the Year categories.

Styles' other nominations include Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video for "As It Was" while Harry's House is also up for Best Pop Vocal Album.

In total, Styles has garnered nine career nominations and one win in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for "Watermelon Sugar."

Harry's House, meanwhile, has been certified platinum in the U.S., where it topped the Billboard 100 chart following its release in May. It also earned the singer Album of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards as well as a nomination for Favorite Pop Album at the American Music Awards.

And at the MTV Europe Music Awards, Styles was the most recognized performer with seven nominations. He ended up with one win in the Best Live category.

When it comes to the 2023 GRAMMYs, Styles is among the most-nominated artists, tying with Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, The Dream and Randy Merrill with six each. Meanwhile, Beyonce leads with nine, while Kendrick Lamar follows with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile both scored seven.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.