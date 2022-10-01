'Grey's Anatomy': Jesse Williams to Return for Season 19

Jackson is scrubbing back in on Grey's Anatomy.

Jesse Williams will return in season 19 to guest star in the fifth episode, which he also directed, ET can confirm. The episode, titled "When I Get to the Border," airs Thursday, Nov. 3. This marks the fourth time the actor has put on the director's hat on Grey's.

Williams exited the series midway through season 17 of the ABC medical drama, though he later returned with Grey's co-star Sarah Drew for the franchise's 400th episode, which also served as the season 18 finale.

As Deadline reports, Williams' upcoming appearance comes as Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) reunites with Jackson while on a trip to Boston. Debbie Allen is also set to reprise her role as Jackson’s mother, Catherine, in the episode.

Viewers will recall Williams' last episode as a series regular in May 2021 saw his character, Jackson, making the decision to relocate to the East Coast to oversee the Avery family foundation. His ex, April (Drew), later relocated with their daughter, Harriet.

When Williams and Drew reappeared in last year's finale, which served as Grey's' 400th episode, it was revealed that the former married couple had rekindled their romance.

While Drew won't be appearing in the upcoming hour alongside Williams, the actress spoke glowingly about the beloved Grey's couple and the possibility of revisiting them in the future.

"So many people ask me about a 'Japril' spinoff, and Jesse and I have both been very verbal about how much we would love to see something like that happen," Drew told ET in September.

"We love working together. We love that relationship and any opportunity to get to see them onscreen together more, I think a lot of people would be happy about that," she acknowledged. "We'd be happy with that, so we'll see."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.