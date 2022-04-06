'Grey's Anatomy': Kate Walsh to Return for May Episode

Addison Montgomery is back for more!

Kate Walsh revealed on Wednesday that she will be appearing in one more episode in Grey's Anatomy's current season -- its 18th -- in a cheeky Instagram post. Walsh, who appeared in a handful of episodes earlier this season, will return for the May 5 installment.

The Instagram video opens with the makeup-free actress walking down a hallway dressed in an oversized sweater, wide-legged pants and sandals, before stopping and retreating back to where she came from, only to reappear again with a fitted dress, white doctor's coat, heels and stethoscope.

"I’m back in uniform and that can only mean one thing… #GreysAnatomy 😏Thursday, May 5th!" Walsh teased.

Walsh spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner in October about stepping back into Addison's shoes nearly nine years after last playing the character.

"Completely surreal," the 54-year-old actress said at the time. "Like, there's no way to even articulate it. I knew it would be odd but it was so emotional, and so big and yeah, beyond, because when's the last time you've ever gone back to a job that you started 18 years ago that you left 10 years ago? You know what I'm saying? There's no infrastructure. There's no construct for it because even if you say, 'Oh, it's kind of like going home to your parents,' and you're like, 'Wait, this is my room? OK, yeah, that's right I have an airplane bed.'"

"We had been talking about it for a while, [me] coming back and just having a little visit," she added. "It's such an iconic show, it was such an important show for me in my life, in my career and so [executive producer/showrunner] Krista [Vernoff] and I had been talking and trying to find a time where it was the right time for Grey's and storylines and scheduling and all of that. And I thought, you know what? This is the right time."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.