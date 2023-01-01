'Grey's Anatomy' Officially Renewed for Season 20 With a New Showrunner

Grey's Anatomy is scrubbing back in for another season after it was officially renewed for its landmark 20th season.

The show will extend its record as the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history, a milestone it reached in 2019. Meg Marinis will also be the new showrunner, and she's no stranger to the show. She's been part of the hit show since season 3, rising from a researcher all the way up to executive producer since season 15.

The big news comes ahead of Grey's Anatomy's season 19 finale, which is set to air May 18. Marinis' appointment to showrunner comes after Deadline reported in January that Krista Vernoff was stepping down as executive producer and showrunner of Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and its spinoff, Station 19, at the end of the season.

Marinis, a University of Texas at Austin grad, began her career as a writer's production assistant during the show's third season, and she spent nearly two decades working her way from production assistant to executive producer. She was a writer's assistant and medical researcher before being promoted to staff writer, having penned more than 25 episodes, including the show's 350th episode.

The news of the season renewal comes after Kim Raver told ET "let's keep on going" and that "we would all love season 20."

"There feels something very momentous about season 20," she added.

Raver also said she doesn't believe it's time yet for Grey's to close up shop: "I don't feel that way. I just feel like there’s [something] inherently in Greys Anatomy and the amazing way to tell human stories and I feel like that just can keep going. We have all these new, young interns and there’s so many stories to be told with them and I love them in contrast with the attendings."

"I think its longevity can keep going because the stories are ever-evolving," she said.

Asked and delivered.